Above average temps continue

Slight shower/storm chances in the afternoon with southerly winds 5-10. Heat continues with highs in the upper 70's to lower 80's and that is the mainframe for the forecast all week. Dry and hotter each day this week, as we climb from lower 70s to mid 80's and possible higher by Sunday. We will continue to see those pesky isolated showers and possible thunderstorms with the heat of the day and the outflow winds can sneak up on you like the last slice of bread in the bag. Lows for the morning will be around 50. All these temps are above average by 10 degrees or so. We will pause for station identification and take a break for showers and storms and cool down into the first week of June, after this weekend.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather