Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Highs in the 80’s and 90’s this week with a thunderstorm risk

By
today at 6:10 PM
Published 4:28 PM

Tuesday night: Expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures dipping to around 50°. Winds will shift from the southwest to the north-northeast after midnight, blowing at 5 to 10 mph, with occasional gusts up to 20 mph. There is a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Wednesday: It’ll be mostly sunny and pleasant, with a high near 80°. Winds will be light and variable in the morning, then pick up slightly from the west-northwest in the afternoon. There will be a slight chance of thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening.

Thursday: A beautiful sunny day is on tap, with highs reaching near 85°. Light winds will start from the east and shift to the west-southwest later in the day.

Friday: Another sunny day, with highs near 84°.

Saturday: Expect lots of sunshine and a warm day, with highs climbing to around 89°.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content