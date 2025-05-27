Highs in the 80’s and 90’s this week with a thunderstorm risk

Tuesday night: Expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures dipping to around 50°. Winds will shift from the southwest to the north-northeast after midnight, blowing at 5 to 10 mph, with occasional gusts up to 20 mph. There is a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Wednesday: It’ll be mostly sunny and pleasant, with a high near 80°. Winds will be light and variable in the morning, then pick up slightly from the west-northwest in the afternoon. There will be a slight chance of thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening.

Thursday: A beautiful sunny day is on tap, with highs reaching near 85°. Light winds will start from the east and shift to the west-southwest later in the day.

Friday: Another sunny day, with highs near 84°.

Saturday: Expect lots of sunshine and a warm day, with highs climbing to around 89°.