Hot weather continues

Moisture flow from a nearby low and heat from these afternoons keeps us within reach of a spotty pop up storm again today. Majority of those will be in the mountain areas/highlands but stay on the lookout with the First Alert Weather App and track along daily. Highs push to 80 degrees today for Ammon and Idaho Falls with Pocatello in the mid 80's. Winds from the NNW 5-10 and gustier around outflows of storms, which is selective by late this afternoon and late night hours.

Highs continue to pump out the 80's and even 90's for lower valley locations by end of week. A stout front will pay down the law by Monday and temps will drop by 20 degrees to the 70's and even further by Tuesday with storm chances continuing and highs in the mid 60's. Normal temp is 71 for us this time of year.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather