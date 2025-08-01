Skip to Content
Breezy with a few thunderstorms for this weekend

Slightly cooler temps for this weekend with highs in the 80’s, as low pressure moves by to our north. We’ll see a few thunderstorms for Saturday and Sunday.

Overnight lows in the mid 50’s. Mostly clear skies southwest winds around 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Saturday will be partly sunny with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80’s for the Snake River Plain. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Winds around 10-15 mph, with gusts around 20 mph.

Mostly sunny for Sunday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80’s. A few mountain thunderstorms. Winds around 10 mph.

Monday will be Mostly sunny, with a high near 87°. A slight chance of thunderstorms for the afternoon.

