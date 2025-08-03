Warm, windy, but there may be some rain on the horizon… maybe.

Warm, windy, and mostly dry with only a few afternoon highland showers. A rather familiar forecast and one we'll continue to see over the next few days. We do have a Red Flag Warning for Monday afternoon. Gusty winds, low humidity, and plenty of dry foliage means high fire danger. Afternoon temperatures climb from the low to mid 80s for the early workweek into the upper 80s and low 90s for the middle of the workweek. Then a weak cold front on Friday means we start a bit of a cooling trend once again, with low 80s becoming the norm by the weekend. That Friday front doesn't look like a big rainmaker, but it does bring an up-tick in storm chances for everyone. Hopefully we'll all get some rain out of it. Either way, we're liking the lack of extra hot temperatures, but not liking the continued dry streak and the associated fire danger.