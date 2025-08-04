Skip to Content
Chance of showers and thunderstorms late Monday; highs in the 80s for Tuesday with breezy winds

Published 3:25 PM

A front moving through the region is driving in a threat for thunderstorms for Monday evening.

For Monday night, there is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers between 8pm and 9pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low temperature in the lower 50’s. Southwest winds around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunny and breezy with a high temperature in the lower 80’s. South southwest winds around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunny and breezy for Wednesday afternoon, with a high near 90°. Winds around 10-15 mph from the southwest. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8.

