Hot and breezy Wednesday

One front is leaving and another front is approaching for Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll keep it breezy for the next couple of days with hot temperatures for Wednesday afternoon.

Overnight, mostly clear with lows in the mid 50’s. Southwest winds around 5 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sunny and warmer for Wednesday, with a high near 90°. North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Slightly cooler for Thursday, with mostly sunny skies. A high near 85°. A low risk of thunderstorms. South winds around 15 mph for the afternoon, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Cooler for Friday with sunshine and highs in the upper 70’s. A slight chance of thunderstorms.