Slightly cooler then more heat tomorrow

Mostly sunny today and highs take the low to mid 80s and are below average for this time of year.

Island Park and Jackson holding on to the 70s today, before we build up high pressure and heat up tomorrow to the 90s again. Storm chances and cold front wave through by Friday with another cool down with highs flirting with 80 for Idaho Falls and the Great Snake River Greenbelt Duck race festivities on Friday night and Saturday.