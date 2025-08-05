Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Slightly cooler then more heat tomorrow

By
today at 7:39 AM
Published 7:17 AM

Mostly sunny today and highs take the low to mid 80s and are below average for this time of year.

Island Park and Jackson holding on to the 70s today, before we build up high pressure and heat up tomorrow to the 90s again. Storm chances and cold front wave through by Friday with another cool down with highs flirting with 80 for Idaho Falls and the Great Snake River Greenbelt Duck race festivities on Friday night and Saturday. Adopt a duck here today. Click now and get a six quack for $25.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content