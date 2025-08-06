Windy and warm for Thursday

A mostly dry cold front moves through the region for the next couple of days. There will be a few thunderstorms closer to Montana. However, for most of our region, we’ll look for gusty winds and cooler temperatures for Friday and Saturday.

For Wednesday night, partly cloudy with a low temperature in the upper 50’s. Winds from the southwest wind will be around 10-15 mph. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A high temperature in the mid 80’s for the Snake River Plain. Winds from the southwest around 15-20 mpgh for the afternoon. Wind gusts as high as 35 mph.

Sunny and breezy for Friday with high temperatures in the mid 70’s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, with a high temperature in the upper 70’s.