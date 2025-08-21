Skip to Content
Hot, hazy and dry

today at 5:08 PM
Published 3:59 PM

Expect hot, dry, and hazy conditions across the region. A few isolated thunderstorms may develop, mainly over the mountains in southeast Idaho. Wildfire smoke will continue to filter in through Friday and Saturday. By next week, increased moisture from the south will bring a better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low around 54°. Winds will shift from southwest to northwest after midnight, blowing at 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Friday will be sunny and warm with a high near 91°. Winds will be light in the morning, becoming west at around 5 mph in the afternoon. Saturday continues the sunny trend with a high near 92° and northeast winds around 5 mph, shifting to west-northwest later in the day.

Sunday brings a chance of thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds. Temperatures will be slightly cooler, with a high near 87°. Keep an eye on changing conditions as moisture increases early next week, potentially leading to more widespread storm activity.

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8.

