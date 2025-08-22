Hot and mostly sunny for Saturday; chance of t-storms Sunday and next week

Friday night will be mostly clear with temperatures dropping to the mid-50s. Winds will shift from northwest to east at around 5 to 10 mph. Sunday brings areas of smoke and partly cloudy skies, with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 80s and winds shifting from northeast to southwest at around 10 mph.

Saturday will be hot and mostly sunny across eastern Idaho and western Wyoming. Expect highs in the mid-90s with southwest winds around 10 mph and gusts up to 25 mph. A few isolated thunderstorms may pop up, especially over the southeastern Idaho mountains. An Air Quality Advisory remains in effect for Lemhi County due to wildfire smoke.

Monday through Wednesday will feature continued chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid-80s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly sunny with highs in the low 80s, and scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected each afternoon.