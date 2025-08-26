First Alert Weather Day: Rain and storms begin

Monsoonal flow and the potential for flash flooding with too much rain at once are in the forecast.

Storms already popping and creating sizzle for the morning and will increase most likely into the coming days. 80-100% chances of rain and gusty winds to 30mph. Highs pushing to get to 80 with a significant drop to the low 70s and maybe even upper 60s for Wednesday. More moisture and increased storm and showers for tomorrow and lingering into Thursday. 1-1.5" of rain may accumulate and have no where to go and flooding chances increase. Labor Day will nice with highs in the 80s.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather