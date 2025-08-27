Warmer with a few thunderstorms for Thursday

We’ll slowly shake off this monsoonal moisture as we get to the end of this week. The Flood Watch issued by the National Weather Service, will expire late Wednesday night. The thunderstorm threat drops down to a slight risk for Thursday and Friday, as drier air moves in. Sunny and warmer this weekend, with just a few isolated thunderstorms possible.

Overnight, we’ll see a few showers and possibly a thunderstorm. A low temperature around the mid 50’s.

For Thursday, there is a chance of showers with thunderstorms after noon. Partly cloudy, with a high temperature in the mid 70’s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

A low risk of thunderstorms for Friday. Partly cloudy for the afternoon with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70’s.

Mostly sunny for Saturday, with highs in the upper 70’s.

FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING:

Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.