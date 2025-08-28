Skip to Content
Storms moving out with a partly sunny day ahead

today at 8:06 AM
Rain/storms move out slowly with a 40% chance of storms (mainly in our northern mountains and eastern highlands). The winds gust to 20 from the southwest today and highs reach the mid-to-upper 70s for the valley. Partly sunny skies and clearing into the night with just a slight mention of remaining shower/storm ahead of warmer temps for Friday. Highs return to seasonal averages by Monday and Labor Day will be in the lower 80s. Average temp for Idaho Falls this time of year is 84.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

