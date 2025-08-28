Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Wildfire smoke returns; a few thunderstorms with a warming trend

By
today at 5:58 PM
Published 5:39 PM

Drier air is filtering into the region with partly cloudy skies. However, we’re still looking for a few thunderstorms developing over the region for Thursday night and again for Friday. We’ll see more wildfire smoke rolling in from the west over the next couple of days.

Overnight lows will drop down to the lower 50’s. Light winds around 5-10 mph from the southwest. A low risk of late-night thunderstorms continues.

For Friday, we’ll see patchy wildfire smoke. Otherwise, Sunny skies and a high in the mid 70’s. There is a low risk of thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening.

Saturday will be sunny, with a high temperature in the upper 70’s.

Sunday will be sunny and warmer, with a high near 80°.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content