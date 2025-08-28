Wildfire smoke returns; a few thunderstorms with a warming trend

Drier air is filtering into the region with partly cloudy skies. However, we’re still looking for a few thunderstorms developing over the region for Thursday night and again for Friday. We’ll see more wildfire smoke rolling in from the west over the next couple of days.

Overnight lows will drop down to the lower 50’s. Light winds around 5-10 mph from the southwest. A low risk of late-night thunderstorms continues.

For Friday, we’ll see patchy wildfire smoke. Otherwise, Sunny skies and a high in the mid 70’s. There is a low risk of thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening.

Saturday will be sunny, with a high temperature in the upper 70’s.

Sunday will be sunny and warmer, with a high near 80°.