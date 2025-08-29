A Few Storms Friday, Then Smoke and Sunshine for the Holiday Weekend

We’re keeping an eye on a few thunderstorms expected to roll through Friday afternoon and evening. While not widespread, these storms could bring brief gusty winds and lightning, so it’s a good idea to stay weather-aware if you’re heading outdoors.

For Friday night and early Saturday morning, we’ll see light winds and patchy smoke. Overnight low temperatures will dip down to the upper 40’s.

As we head into the weekend, a ridge of high pressure builds over the Great Basin, bringing drier and warmer conditions. Saturday and Sunday will be sunny and pleasant, with highs near 80 degrees and overnight lows dipping to around 50. Winds will stay light and variable, shifting slightly from the north and east. However, with the dry air settling in, expect more wildfire smoke to drift into the region, especially during the afternoons.

Labor Day looks like a great day to wrap up the holiday weekend. Sunshine dominates the forecast with highs warming to the mid-80s and mostly clear skies continuing into Monday night. Whether you're planning a barbecue, a hike, or just relaxing at home, the weather should cooperate. Just keep an eye on air quality if smoke becomes more noticeable.