Sunny & hazy

Mostly clear skies with a few isolated mountain thunderstorms for the rest of this holiday weekend. We have a ridge of high pressure that will strengthen throughout the west. As a result, we’ll look for warmer temperatures with mainly dry conditions. Wildfire smoke will continue to filter into the region, thanks to fires burning to our west.

Overnight it will be mostly clear with a low of 50°. Light winds around 5 mph, with wildfire smoke making for a hazy morning.

For Sunday, look for patchy smoke and mostly sunny conditions. A high temperature in the lower 80’s for the Snake River Plain. North winds will be around 5 mph.

Sunny for Monday with a high near 85°. Patchy smoke with a wind around 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

Sunny for Tuesday with a high near 85°.