Hot and hazy for the next couple of days

Published 2:51 PM

As we get into the post Labor Day forecast, we remain under high pressure and wildfire smoke. Later this week into the weekend, the ridge of high pressure starts to break down and we’ll see scattered thunderstorms.

Overnight, mostly clear with patchy smoke. A low temperature around the lower 50’s. Light winds around 5 mph.

Sunny with wildfire smoke for Tuesday. A high temperature in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s for the Snake River Plain.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny, with a high temperature in the upper 80’s to the lower 90’s. An isolated thunderstorm is possible for our local mountains.

A slight chance of thunderstorms for Thursday and Friday. A high temperature in the lower to mid 80’s.

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8.

