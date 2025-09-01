Sunny, warm, and a bit hazy for a few days

A sunny stretch over the next couple of days. Daytime highs generally will be in the 80s through Friday, though a few places nudging 90 with some highland locations topping in the upper 70s is expected. While most fires in the area are minimal, smoke from other fires will move into the region at times, meaning some haziness is expected. We do see potential for some showers and thunderstorms on the weekend. Right now, it doesn't look like a major rain event, but some scattered showers look likely. As such, temps will cool with highs on Sunday and next Monday topping out in the 70s.

Chris Nestman is a weather anchor and reporter for Local News 8.

