Above average temperatures with hazy skies

Tonight, will be mostly clear with a low around 55 degrees and light winds. Wildfire smoke will continue to filter into the region, from wildfires burning throughout the west.

A ridge of high pressure continues to dominate much of Idaho through midweek, keeping conditions hot and mostly dry. Temperatures will remain warmer than average through Thursday, with highs near 90 degrees on Wednesday and around 90 again on Thursday. Skies will stay mostly sunny, although some afternoon and evening clouds may develop due to limited moisture moving northward. There’s still a slight chance of an isolated thunderstorm popping up.

As we move into the second half of the week, the high-pressure system begins to weaken. A disturbance will be ejected from a low-pressure area off the coast of British Columbia, opening the door for increased monsoon moisture. This shift will bring a gradual cooling trend and wetter conditions to Eastern Idaho starting Friday.

Friday will be sunny with a high near 85 degrees, and the moisture influx will become more noticeable over the weekend. Expect more cloud cover and a better chance of showers or storms on Saturday, with lingering moisture continuing into Sunday and Monday.