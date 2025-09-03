A slight chance of thunderstorms for Thursday above average high temps

Expect mostly clear skies tonight with temperatures dipping to around 55°. Winds will be light and variable after midnight. On Thursday, sunshine dominates with a high near 90°. There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the day, and smoke may drift into the area during the afternoon. Winds will shift to the north-northwest at around 5 mph.

Smoke will linger Thursday night under partly cloudy skies, with lows near 55° and a gentle north-northeast breeze around 10 mph. Friday starts with some smoke early, followed by partly cloudy conditions and a chance of thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid-80s, with winds from the north-northeast around 5 mph. Friday night will be clear and cooler, with lows near 50°.

Saturday brings mostly sunny skies and a high around 80°. There will be a few thunderstorms possible for the afternoon and evening. Saturday night, we could see a few showers or thunderstorms, with mostly cloudy skies and lows near 55°. On Sunday, Isolated thunderstorms are possible across the central mountains and parts of the Snake Plain and southeast highlands. Partly to mostly cloudy, with a high temperature in the upper 70’s to the lower 80’s.