Isolated thunderstorms with patchy smoke

We’ll see isolated storms for Thursday evening and again on Friday. This weekend we’ll see a patch of monsoonal moisture across the region. Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected both Saturday and Sunday, along with a decrease in

daytime high temperatures.

For the overnight hours, look for isolated showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Areas of smoke. Partly cloudy, with a low temperature in the lower 50’s. Winds from the North and northeast around 5-10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday, look for areas of smoke and isolated thunderstorms for the afternoon. Otherwise, Sunny with a high near 80°.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms for Saturday with a high in the lower 80’s. Partly cloudy with southwest winds around 5-10 mph.

Sunday, a chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3pm. Partly cloudy, with a high near 80°.