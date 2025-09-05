Areas of smoke with a few thunderstorms for Saturday

Overnight, we’ll look for areas of smoke. Mostly clear, with a low around the lower 50’s. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the evening.

Saturday, areas of smoke and partly cloudy skies for the afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening. A high temperature in the lower 80’s. North wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. For Saturday night, we’ll see a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55°. Southwest winds around 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Sunday, we’ll see a chance of showers with thunderstorms. Areas of smoke and partly cloudy skies. A high temperature in the lower 80’s. Winds around 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

A chance of thunderstorms for Monday, with high temperatures in the lower 80’s.