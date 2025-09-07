Skip to Content
A fairly unsettled work week with several days of storm chances

today at 5:38 PM
Published 5:46 PM

Finally clear of most of that smoke with a few storms to go with it. Definitely a welcome breath of fresh air. Mother nature is going to keep things active for a bit with a fairly unsettled forecast ahead. 

Monday, partly cloudy and mostly dry. A drier day and probably the best day to do anything in the mountains as the rest of the forecast is trending stormy. Highs will generally be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Tuesday-Friday, mostly cloudy with chance of showers and storms each day. A spinning area of low pressure to our west means a steady flow of moisture for several days. Each day has a chance of rain and thunderstorms, but no day looks like a washout. Generally speaking, keep the outdoor plans, but keep an eye on the sky, especially in the afternoons. Temperatures will be cooler with highs mostly in the 70s, though a few higher elevated areas will only make it to the 60s on Thursday and Friday. 

Weekend, slowly clearing with a few lingering storms on Saturday. Sunday looks mostly dry with only a very isolated pop-up shower. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s.  

Chris Nestman

Chris Nestman is a weather anchor and reporter for Local News 8.

