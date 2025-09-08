A few showers and thunderstorms for Tuesday

A low-pressure system moving through the Pacific Northwest is bringing some extra moisture into our region. That means we could see a few scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm by Tuesday morning. Skies will be partly sunny with highs around 75° . Winds will shift from the north to the south during the day, staying light around 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday night looks mostly cloudy with just a slight chance of showers and lows dipping to the mid-50s.

By Wednesday, the chance of showers continues, especially in the afternoon, but most of the day should be partly sunny. Highs will reach the upper 70s, and winds will pick up a bit, shifting from the northeast to the southwest at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and lows near 50°. Winds will stay in the 5 to 10 mph range, coming from the southeast.

Thursday brings more sunshine, though a few isolated showers are still possible. Highs will be in the low 70s, with overnight lows falling to the upper 40s. By Friday, the low-pressure system moves directly overhead, increasing our chances for showers and afternoon thunderstorms. Expect partly sunny skies and cooler temperatures, with highs around 70 degrees.