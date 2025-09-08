Skip to Content
Local Forecast

A few showers and thunderstorms for Tuesday

By
Updated
today at 5:46 PM
Published 3:51 PM

A low-pressure system moving through the Pacific Northwest is bringing some extra moisture into our region. That means we could see a few scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm by Tuesday morning. Skies will be partly sunny with highs around 75° . Winds will shift from the north to the south during the day, staying light around 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday night looks mostly cloudy with just a slight chance of showers and lows dipping to the mid-50s.

By Wednesday, the chance of showers continues, especially in the afternoon, but most of the day should be partly sunny. Highs will reach the upper 70s, and winds will pick up a bit, shifting from the northeast to the southwest at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and lows near 50°. Winds will stay in the 5 to 10 mph range, coming from the southeast.

Thursday brings more sunshine, though a few isolated showers are still possible. Highs will be in the low 70s, with overnight lows falling to the upper 40s. By Friday, the low-pressure system moves directly overhead, increasing our chances for showers and afternoon thunderstorms. Expect partly sunny skies and cooler temperatures, with highs around 70 degrees.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content