Chance of thunderstorms late Tuesday; partly sunny and breezy for Wednesday

Expect a few scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday evening as moisture moves through the region. Temperatures will drop into the low 50s overnight, so it’ll be a cool night.

The weather remains influenced by a slow-moving low-pressure system off the California coast, keeping conditions variable through the weekend. Unsettled weather continues through the week with occasional showers and thunderstorms, mild daytime highs in the 70s, and cool nights in the 40s and 50s.

Wednesday brings partly sunny skies with a high near 80°. Winds will be from the south at 10 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph. A few showers may pop up after midnight, with lows again in the low 50s. Thursday looks more active, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Highs will reach around 75°, and winds will be from the south at 10 mph with gusts near 20 mph. Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and a low around 45°F. Friday continues the unsettled pattern with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms and a high near 70°.

Saturday remains partly cloudy with a chance of showers developing in the afternoon. Temperatures will top out near 70°.