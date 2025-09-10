Partly sunny with storms around

Partly sunny and a high around 79 today. It’ll be breezy with winds out of the south southwest 13 to 20 miles an hour; they could gust up to 26 today. Slight chance of showers into tonight - cloudy and right around 42 and then by tomorrow, showers with a thunderstorm likely into the morning, mostly sunny with a high right around 70. Tomorrow’s chances of rain and storms at 70%. There could be a 1/10 to an inch of rain, especially around thunderstorms, with the low on top of our region. By Friday a slight chance of showers and a it’s still gonna be sunny and a high 71 with calmer breezes.

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.