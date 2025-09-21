A bit more rain, but then we clear out

A stormy Sunday gives way to warm dry workweek, but not until we get through at least one cooler, chiller day.

Monday, the first official day of fall and it will definitely feel like it. Daytime highs will only top out in the 60s for most of us, and it will be a tad breezy. Count on a few showers in the morning with most of us clearing out by the afternoon. Monday night into Tuesday morning will be chilly with frost advisories possible for some spots.

Tuesday - Friday, mostly sunny and warming up. Highs for Tuesday will be mainly in the upper 60s and 70s. By Wednesday most of us reach the 70s. Thursday trends even warmer with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s. Definitely above average for this time of year. We could see a stray pop-up afternoon thundershower in the mountains on Thursday or Friday, but most of the week will be dry.

Saturday - Sunday, partly cloudy, still above average temperatures with highs in the upper 70s, maybe a mountains shower or two, but most of us will experience a dry weekend.