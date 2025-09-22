Frost Advisory for Tuesday morning; warmer temps throughout this week

In the wake of low-pressure moving through the region we have some cold temperatures overnight into early Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for the Snake River Plain and Lemhi County. A Freeze Warning has been issued for the valleys of western Wyoming.

As high pressure works back in from the west, we’ll return to some warmer than average temperatures with dry conditions.

FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM MDT TUESDAY:

WHAT…Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation.

WHERE…Portions of the Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Portions of the Lower Snake River Plain, and a large portions of the Upper Snake River Plain. Main areas of concern are Atomic City, Hamer, Camas, the area from Pingree to Blackfoot, the western part of Idaho Falls, and the region from Rexburg to the town of Chester.

WHEN…From 4 AM to 9 AM MDT Tuesday.

IMPACTS…Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.

FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 10 AM MDT TUESDAY…

WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 possible.

WHERE…Jackson Hole, Star Valley and South Lincoln County near Cokeville.

WHEN…From 5 AM through 10 AM Tuesday morning.

IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.

Overnight, mostly clear with a low around the mid to lower 30’s for the Snake River Plain. North winds 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday will be sunny with high temperatures in the upper 60’s for the Plain. Winds from the west and southwest are around 5-10 mph.

Wednesday will be sunny with a high near 75°. North northeast wind around 5-10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Back to the upper 70’s for highs on Thursday with mostly sunny skies.