Sunny and warm for the mid-week

High pressure overhead will deliver warmer weather with above average temps.

Overnight, mostly clear with lows back to the upper 30’s for the Snake River Plain.

Sunny and warmer for Wednesday with high temperatures in the mid 70’s. Light winds around 5 mph from the northeast. Mostly clear with lows in the lower 40’s with light winds overnight.

Sunny for Thursday with highs in the upper 70’s. Light winds around 5-10 mph.

Friday will be Sunny with a high in the upper 70’s.