Warming trend with dry conditions

High pressure over the region keeps things very seasonal for us into the next stretch of days and into the weekend. Highs will be above the normal of 72 and into the mid to upper 70s with just a brief reprieve with a weak cold front driving through by Friday. Winds will be tyoical Idaho breezes with a few gusts to 15mph Thursday and Friday and warmer than usual highs. Lows in the 40s for the valley and 30s in the mountains. Jackson will still have above average temps with highs in the mid to upper 70s much like Idaho Falls. A few storm chances rear their ugly head nexxt week but they are minimal.

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.