Warming trend with dry conditions
High pressure over the region keeps things very seasonal for us into the next stretch of days and into the weekend. Highs will be above the normal of 72 and into the mid to upper 70s with just a brief reprieve with a weak cold front driving through by Friday. Winds will be tyoical Idaho breezes with a few gusts to 15mph Thursday and Friday and warmer than usual highs. Lows in the 40s for the valley and 30s in the mountains. Jackson will still have above average temps with highs in the mid to upper 70s much like Idaho Falls. A few storm chances rear their ugly head nexxt week but they are minimal.
Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather