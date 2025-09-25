A slight chance of overnight and morning thunderstorms; sunny with highs in the 70’s for Friday

We have high pressure to the east and low pressure to the south. With that low pressure, we’ll see some clouds moving into early Friday. There is a slight chance of thunderstorms for areas near the Utah state line. Overnight lows will drop to the mid to upper 40’s. A weak wave moves through for Friday, leading to some wind a slightly cooler temps. Overall, it will be a nice day for Friday with afternoon winds around 10-15 mph. High temperatures for Friday will be in the lower to mid 70’s.

Sunny and nice for Saturday with increasing temperatures back to the mid to upper 70’s.

Sunday will be partly sunny, with a high in the upper 70’s. An area of low pressure with stormy weather arrives late Sunday. There is a slight chance of thunderstorms and showers for Sunday night and into Monday. We’ll see more wind and rain for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday as a cold front and low pressure arrives.