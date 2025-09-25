Warming up today then storms next week
Warmest day of the forecast period with high today around 80. Sweet! Above average temps today by almost 10 degrees for this time of the year. We have very slight wind and a cold front with break temps down by 5 degrees tomorrow looks like and then we track in warm pleasant temps with sunshine for Saturday and chances of showers begin to sneak in Sunday late. Monday and Tuesday have about a 40-50% chance of storms and by Tuesday highs drop to well below average to the mid 60s. Track all your weather online and on our free KIFI First Alert Weather App. Start with a hoodie and then sunglasses for the afternoon.
Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather