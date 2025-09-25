Warming up today then storms next week

Warmest day of the forecast period with high today around 80. Sweet! Above average temps today by almost 10 degrees for this time of the year. We have very slight wind and a cold front with break temps down by 5 degrees tomorrow looks like and then we track in warm pleasant temps with sunshine for Saturday and chances of showers begin to sneak in Sunday late. Monday and Tuesday have about a 40-50% chance of storms and by Tuesday highs drop to well below average to the mid 60s. Track all your weather online and on our free KIFI First Alert Weather App. Start with a hoodie and then sunglasses for the afternoon.

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.