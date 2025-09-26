Breezy and slightly cooler today

Skip to Content
We are tracking a cold front along the lower valley and we've seen some light showers in to the southeastern highlands. Winds gust to 20+mph with the front coming through this morning.

It won't stop us from keeping temps in the 70s, but cooler than the 81 we hit in Idaho Falls yesterday.

We'll keep hitting mid 70s today and get a touch warmer tomorrow with highs in the 80 degree range.

Another moisture flow from south drives in here for late Sunday and into Monday and another front pushes us to thunderstorms chances at 50-60%, Tuesday and Wednesday with even some wintry mix for Jackson by Wednesday. It will be definitively cooler with highs in 60s and even 50s for the mountains . And temps will remain cool into the back end of the week.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

