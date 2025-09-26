Sunny and warm this weekend; stormy weather next week  

For Friday night we expect mostly clear skies with temperatures dipping to around 40°. Winds will be from the southwest around 10 to 15 mph, becoming light and shifting to the south after midnight. Gusts could reach up to 25 mph, so it may feel breezy at times.

A beautiful day is ahead for Saturday, with sunny skies and a high near 75°. Winds will blow in from the southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon, ideal conditions for outdoor activities. Overnight lows in the mid 40’s with a clear sky.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a slight chance of showers developing between noon and 3 PM, followed by a slight chance of thunderstorms after 3 PM. High temperatures will be near 74°. Winds will start from the east around 5 to 10 mph, turning southwest later in the day. Rain chances are modest but keep an eye on the sky during the afternoon.

Monday, a more active weather pattern begins. Showers are likely, with a chance of thunderstorms developing after 3 PM. Skies will be partly cloudy, and the high will be near 70°. Rain chances increase to 60%, so plan accordingly. For Monday night,

look for continued unsettled weather with showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Skies will be mostly cloudy, and temperatures will drop to around 47°. Rain chances climb to 70%.

Tuesday, a wet day is expected with showers likely in the morning, transitioning to showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will be cooler, near 60°, and precipitation chances peak at 80%.