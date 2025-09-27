A stormy wrap-up for September

I hope you enjoyed the past few days of sunshine. A stormier pattern kicks off Sunday and continues through much of the workweek.

Sunday, increasing clouds, afternoon showers, still comfortable temps. An upper-low moves in from the southwest triggering scattered afternoon thundershowers. Per usual the mountains and highlands have a better chance than the plains, but everyone has at least some sort of rain potential. Because this moisture is coming from the south, afternoon temperatures will stay nice with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Monday, a bit of an in-between day. Count on a few lingering pop-up showers and storms, with winds picking up in the afternoon as a front approaches from the west. Highs will still be nice in the 60s and 70s. We do expect heavy rain to pick up in the evening for the Central Mountains and spread east through the night.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms will be the norm, thanks to the aforementioned cold front. Occasional heavy downpours mean we'll likely have a flood threat for some burn scar areas. New rain totals will vary significantly, but expect widespread totals around 0.25-0.50 inches, with isolated places pushing close to an inch. Temperatures will be much cooler with highs generally in the 60s.

The rest of the forecast stays unsettled with a chance of showers and storms each day. Some days like Wednesday and Thursday don't have big rain chances, so expect some sunshine as well. Friday is trending stormier at the moment, but the timing of that front is still a little up in the air. Either way, between the rain and two fronts, our temperatures will be dropping. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the 50s and low 60s. Break out the fall sweaters!!!