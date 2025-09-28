Showers and storm chances ramp up

Two fronts forecast to move into the Gem state along with a bit of monsoonal moisture means it will be a bit stormier this week. The good news is, we'll still enjoy some sunshine in between said fronts.

Monday, a mixed bag of a weather day. Count on a few lingering pop-up showers and storms, with winds picking up in the afternoon as a front approaches from the west. Some of us will still enjoy periods of sunshine, but again, a few pop-up showers are likely. Highs will still be nice in the 60s and 70s. We do expect heavy rain to pick up in the evening for the Central Mountains and spread east through the night.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms will be the norm, thanks to the aforementioned cold front. Occasional heavy downpours mean we'll likely have a flood threat for some burn scar areas. New rain totals will vary significantly but expect widespread totals around 0.25 of an inch give-or-take, with isolated places pushing upwards of 0.75-1.0 inch mark. Temperatures will be cooler with highs generally in the 60s.

Wednesday, a bit of an in-between day. More sunshine for a lot of us, but a few lingering clouds and showers means it won't be a completely dry day. Daytimes highs top out generally in the 60s, though a few places may nudge 70.

The rest of the forecast stays unsettled with a chance of showers and storms each day. Some days like Thursday don't have big rain chances, so expect some sunshine as well. Friday is trending stormier at the moment, but the timing of that front is still a little up in the air. Either way, between the rain and two fronts, our temperatures will be dropping. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the 50s and low 60s. Break out the fall sweaters!!!