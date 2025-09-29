Chance of showers and thunderstorms starting Monday night and continuing into Tuesday

A cold front and low-pressure system is moving into the region, increasing the risk of showers and thunderstorms across the entire forecast area tonight and Tuesday. For Monday night, expect isolated showers before 7 p.m., followed by scattered showers after 4 a.m. Skies will become increasingly cloudy, with a low around 55°. Winds will be from the south-southeast at 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph.

On Tuesday, showers and thunderstorms are likely before 2 p.m., continuing through the afternoon with a chance of additional storms after 5 p.m. Conditions will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 65°. Winds will shift to the south-southwest at 15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph. Tuesday night will remain mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms and a low around 50°. Winds will be from the south-southeast at 10 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph.

Wednesday brings mostly sunny skies and a high near 70°. Winds will start from the south-southeast at 10 mph, shifting to the southwest in the afternoon with gusts up to 20 mph. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a high near 65°. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms and a low around 45°. Friday continues the unsettled pattern with a 40% chance of showers and a high near 60°.