Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Slightly warmer temps for Wednesday with isolated showers

By
Updated
today at 5:44 PM
Published 4:22 PM

The first major cold front of the season has brought some much-needed rain and a few thunderstorms to kick off our Tuesday. While we’ll see a slight warm-up midweek, another stronger system is already heading our way from the west coast. That next cold front is expected to bring cooler temperatures, more winds, and a chance for rain and thunderstorms.

Tuesday night brings a mix of scattered showers and a few storms before midnight, followed by lingering light showers through about 3 a.m. Skies stay mostly cloudy, with overnight temps dipping to around 50°. Winds from the south will blow at about 10 mph, with occasional gusts up to 20 mph.

By Wednesday, things begin to clear up a bit. Expect mostly sunny skies with a slight 20% chance of a shower in the afternoon. Temperatures will climb to about 65°, with southwest winds blowing around 10 mph. Wednesday night should be partly cloudy and mild, with lows near 45° and light winds shifting to the southeast.

Thursday stays mostly sunny, though there’s a small chance of a shower in the morning. Temps will rise to a pleasant 70°, and winds will pick up from the east before turning southwest later in the day, gusting up to 20 mph. The rain chances increase Thursday night into Friday, with showers likely after midnight and continuing into Saturday. Friday will stay mostly cloudy, with a high around 65° and a 40% chance of both showers and some afternoon thunderstorms.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content