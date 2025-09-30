Slightly warmer temps for Wednesday with isolated showers

The first major cold front of the season has brought some much-needed rain and a few thunderstorms to kick off our Tuesday. While we’ll see a slight warm-up midweek, another stronger system is already heading our way from the west coast. That next cold front is expected to bring cooler temperatures, more winds, and a chance for rain and thunderstorms.

Tuesday night brings a mix of scattered showers and a few storms before midnight, followed by lingering light showers through about 3 a.m. Skies stay mostly cloudy, with overnight temps dipping to around 50°. Winds from the south will blow at about 10 mph, with occasional gusts up to 20 mph.

By Wednesday, things begin to clear up a bit. Expect mostly sunny skies with a slight 20% chance of a shower in the afternoon. Temperatures will climb to about 65°, with southwest winds blowing around 10 mph. Wednesday night should be partly cloudy and mild, with lows near 45° and light winds shifting to the southeast.

Thursday stays mostly sunny, though there’s a small chance of a shower in the morning. Temps will rise to a pleasant 70°, and winds will pick up from the east before turning southwest later in the day, gusting up to 20 mph. The rain chances increase Thursday night into Friday, with showers likely after midnight and continuing into Saturday. Friday will stay mostly cloudy, with a high around 65° and a 40% chance of both showers and some afternoon thunderstorms.