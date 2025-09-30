Stormy and gusty with cooler temps

Storm chances are high today with winds gusting to 25+mph. Sustained winds today of 10-20 mph make it a cool start for you and kids at bus stops. These isolated batches of storms may be sporadic and rain will last into the day and into tonight and things cool down to the 40s and 50s for this evening. .10" of rain or more for the valley and slick roads will increase travel time today. Sus

Highs today in the mid 60s. Continued chances of storms around 30% for the remainder of the week with another blast of cooler air by Friday with highs in the 50s.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather