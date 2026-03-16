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Local Forecast

Tracking light mountain snow this morning and a big warm UP for the week

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today at 11:09 AM
Published 4:39 AM

Northwesterly flow this morning following the chill down over the weekend bringing in some light snow for the mountains and 30's this morning. Temps will be influenced by clearing skies and a ridge of high pressure that will thwart any chance of precip this week and bump our highs to unseasonable numbers. Normally this time of year, we'd be in the upper 40s for max temps, however, today we head into the 50s, tomorrow low 60s for St. Patrick's day and by mid-week. we find pots of golden sunshine and highs into the 70s and even close to 80. Yes! Lows will be in the 40s and 50s into the week. Winds will be 9-15 today and from the southwest into the afternoon and gusting to 20+ into Tuesday.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

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Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

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