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Local Forecast

Warmer temps and high pressure

By
Updated
today at 8:40 AM
Published 5:25 AM

Mostly sunny and breezy today with highs peaking in the low 60s. High pressure is pushing any storms well to the north and winds will affect fire conditions for Wyoming. It will be dry for the rest of the week as Spring arrives officially at 8:46am Friday morning. We can expect highs this week to be 20-30 degrees above average for this time of year. Lows warm to the 40's.

Grab your sunglasses and pack a hoodie for the mornings, and kids need to make sure they bring home their coats from school.

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Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

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