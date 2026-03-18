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Local Forecast

High pressure dominating our skies and temps

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today at 7:28 AM
Published 6:43 AM

High pressure maintains the heat and brightness over the region and you'll enjoy several days of above average temps and nice conditions. Highs for the next 3 days will be approaching the 80 degree mark, especially in the lower valley and Pocatello, highs in Idaho Falls will be in the mid-to-upper 70s. Lows in the 40' where our usual highs should be in the afternoon. Dry conditions and winds are being watched for future fire weather danger. We don't see much precip, except for mountain shower chances by the end of next weekend with a flippant front through high terrain. It will bring a cool down for the valley and we will have highs in the 60s, after the weekend to start next week.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

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Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

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