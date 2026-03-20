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Local Forecast

Spring arrives today and the warm up takes up toward 80

KIFI
By
Updated
today at 6:04 AM
Published 5:49 AM

It gets even warmer today and high pressure begins to move out this weekend as a cold front drives cooler temps and gusty winds for Saturday up to 30mph gusts. Temps will be in the mid-to-upper 70s today and lower 70's. Saturday, the cold front pushes through and things cool off into the 70s for the first full day of Spring (arriving at 8:46am tomorrow). Lows in the upper 40s through Saturday morning.

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Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

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