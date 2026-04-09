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Local Forecast

Warming up ahead of weekend storms

KIFI
By
today at 6:11 AM
Published 5:59 AM

We've got another nice day with above average temps today, a few degrees warmer with low valley temps in the 70s. Can't rule out an isolated shower/storm. Chances are minimal. Winds will be lighter S 5-10mph. As we warm for the start of the weekend with low 70s tomorrow, chances of showers and storms begin to push up from the south with low pressure and increase. 30% chances of storms tomorrow that will mainly affect the central mountains. Better chances of showers and storms by Saturday and Sunday around 70% with gusty winds and temps dropping.

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Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

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