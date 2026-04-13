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Local Forecast

Seasonal temps and wet and windy this week

By
Updated
today at 7:38 AM
Published 6:17 AM

Partly sunny today with a high near 54. Brisk winds to 30+ gusts and 40% chance of showers continuing into evening and down to 32 for tonight. 

Partly sunny and windy (30mph) Tuesday at 56 for a high and then 38 for tomorrow night. 

Wednesday bring in 50% chance of afternoon rain and wind with clouds taking over and 56.  Low 34 with rain and snow chances to start Thursday.

Looks like snow for Thursday and 44 later in the day. 50% chance of snow Thursday night and below freezing with 24 degrees. 

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Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

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