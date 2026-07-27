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Local Forecast

Tracking isolated storms and smoky sunshine

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Published 6:03 AM

Isolated storm chances around before lunch. Cloudy to start and then patchy smoke with some sunshine this afternoon. Highs today will be cruising back to the lower 90s. Winds may gust to 20+mph. 

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Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

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