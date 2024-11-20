Idaho State University Festival of Trees begins Thursday

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Idaho State University is hosting the annual 'Festival of Trees' at the Stephens Performing Arts Center starting Thursday, November 21.

Local businesses decorated and donated trees to be shown at the event, with seventy trees and wreaths on display. Proceeds from festival ticket sales will be donated to Meals on Wheels, Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25, ISU College of Business scholarships, and Make-A-Wish Idaho.

"It is a huge community event, surrounding community event, it starts the the season off with a bang," said Suzette Porter, director of the Festival of Trees with ISU College of Business. "It just is a great opportunity to see what people contribute and what we believe in."

General admission tickets for the Festival of Trees can be purchased at the Stephens Performing Arts Center box office starting November 21 at noon. For a complete list of festival events, visit the Festival of Trees Website.