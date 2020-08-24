Second East Idaho Food Fair Tour announced

Food

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The East Idaho Fair Food Tour announced on Monday a second tour for the late summer and fall season.

The announcement comes after the group had multiple requests for another tour to please cravings for fair food.

The East Idaho Fair Food Tour will be held each Friday starting on August 28 and will continue for the following six weeks.

"The success of the original tour was very good, and we are so thankful for those locations who have hosted the tour and all the support from the customers who came out to enjoy great fair food," the group said in a press release. "As we engaged with the customers they replied 'they were grateful for us being there and satisfying their fair food cravings!'"

Vendors include: Reeds Dairy, Lemon Smashers, Dinky Donuts, LaCasita, Blackhawk BBQ, Worlds Best Corn Dogs, Mexican Crazy Corn, and Teriyaki Express.

The second tour will kick off in Pocatello at Hirning GMC on Yellowstone on Friday, August 28 and will open from 11:00 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Week two of the tour will be during the week of Sept. 4 through Sept. 8 in Blackfoot at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds. There will be 15 fair food vendors and no gate admission.

The East Idaho Fair Food Tour 2.0 will occur each Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., at the following East Idaho locations:

August 28 Pocatello – Hirning GMC

September 4-8, Blackfoot – Eastern Idaho State Fair – 11 a.m.-gates close at 9 p.m., NO GATE ADMISSION – FREE TO THE PUBLIC!

September 11, Rigby – Tadd Jenkins Chevrolet

September 18, Idaho Falls – Sam’s Club

September 25, Blackfoot, - Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds – Carnival Area

October 2, Pocatello - Hirning GMC

You can view the East Idaho Fair Food Tour Facebook page HERE.