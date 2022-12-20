Drivers urged to be careful in upcoming storm

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – With a severe winter storm predicted by the National Weather Service, the Idaho Transportation Department in east Idaho reminds drivers to take precautions in case roads close or motorists become stranded. Extreme cold temperatures, snow and wind can make for a dangerous combination.

“We do everything we can to keep roads open,” D6 Operations Engineer Bryan Young said. “However, we also have to consider the safety of the traveling public and our crews.”

ITD asks the public to think ahead and determine whether a trip can be delayed or avoided during winter storms. Check 511.idaho.gov or the 511 app to learn if roads are closed and to view conditions. If you are driving, be careful to leave extra distance between vehicles, never pass a snowplow on the right, and pay close attention to changing conditions.

Other safety tips include: